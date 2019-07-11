Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex holding her son Archie, at the Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club. Picture: AP

London - Little Archie Mountbatten-Windsor joined his cousins for the first time at the polo on Wednesday, but slept through the entire match in his mother’s arms. A beaming Duchess of Sussex could been seen planting a tender kiss on the two-month-old’s head as she and her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge watched their husbands play in a charity match.

While Archie, in a white romper suit, snoozed through his first appearance at a public event under Meghan’s watchful gaze, Kate was kept in stitches by the antics of her three children.

Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte four and Prince Louis, one, horsed around before jumping into the boot of their car to munch on a picnic of sandwiches and juice.

It is the first time the Sussexes and the Cambridges have been seen together as families since Archie’s birth.

They were at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, held at Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham, Berkshire, in honour of late Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the King Power tycoon who died in a helicopter crash last year.

Meghan, 37, wore a £545 (about R9 500) khaki green maxi dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez and a pair of gold aviator sunglasses by Givenchy, while Kate, also 37, opted for a flowing LK Bennett pink dress, Castaner wedges and a red Mulberry handbag,

George, who is on his summer holidays from school, mostly played with Charlotte, who wore a pretty floral summer dress and sandals with her hair in a ponytail and ribbon.

But it was Louis, who celebrated his first birthday in April, who stole the show, keeping his mother on her toes by making regular dashes for freedom.Kate and Meghan could be seen roaring with laughter as he borrowed a pair of sunglasses and proudly showed them off.

After his game, Prince Harry came over to see his wife and their baby son, tenderly stroking Archie’s face.

Daily Mail