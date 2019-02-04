Cardi B arrives at the 2019 Fanatics Super Bowl Party. Picture: AP

Cardi B is reluctant to dress her baby daughter in designer clothes because she worries she might "crap" on them. The 26-year-old rapper - who has six-month-old daughter Kulture with fellow hip-hop star Offset - has revealed there's a very practical reason as to why her daughter doesn't always wear expensive clothing.

She explained to Entertainment Tonight: "You wanna know something funny? You buy so many clothes for babies and then the couture stuff and the expensive name brand stuff, you put it on her and then it's like right away she throws up, she drools, or she might crap on it and she'll end up being in a Target outfit, like a Target onesie.

"My best pictures and videos and pictures of her, she's like in damn pyjamas."

Meanwhile, Cardi recently revealed that she and Offset are working on their marriage.

The high-profile duo separated last year after Cardi accused the Migos rapper of being unfaithful, but she said they are trying to work things out for the sake of their baby daughter.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker explained: "We're just taking things slow. We have a baby right now. That's like our real big focus.

"I hang out with him, I talk to him every day and we do our thing. It's just like - to make things perfect ... it takes time. You know, f**king and hanging out doesn't mean that you guys are on like a perfect note, it takes time. It takes time. And it's a marriage and there's a child involved and family involved."

Cardi also revealed she can't understand why people care about their relationship.

She said: "I feel like we just really are a very regular couple. We just do regular things.

"I just feel like: We're famous ... we're really popular right now - I just don't know the obsession, like I feel like everything we do is a big deal."