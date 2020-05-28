WATCH: Cardi B's little girl Kulture is a whole mood as she ignores her mom
Cardi B and offset's little girl Kulture has been entertaining her mother's millions of social media fans with her feisty behaviour. Just 22 months old, little Kulture seems to be the one in charge and has no qualms about having her way.
This week, the Bronx-born rapper posted a series of videos to her Twitter account, showing her followers how she's been dealing with lockdown and keeping Kulture entertained.
In one video shared by Offset, she walks over to Kulture while shouting her name, but the toddler completely ignores her and goes on looking at her tablet with a dummy in her mouth. Cardi laughs and says "It's nothing but she just don't listen." Even then, Kulture is unfazed by the interchange and gives her mother the side eye when she takes her dummy out.
Kulture ignored Cardi like parents ignore their kids 😭 pic.twitter.com/T7YvzUCP08— Fan Account (@BardiUpdatess) May 27, 2020
By all accounts, Kulture's response to her mom's very extra personality seems to be working in her favour - ignore them long enough and they'll leave you alone.
Cardi then shared another tender moment with her daughter. Asking Kulture for a kiss, the little girl obliged and gives her one thinking it's a game. “Give mommy a kiss. Give mommy a kiss", the 27-year-old can be heard saying. Kulture then sweetly smiles down at Cardi’s phone camera, takes out her dummy and goes right in for a pecker on the lips.
Loud and wrong https://t.co/h8IAjtS3XC pic.twitter.com/OhoufJ0GZM— iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 27, 2020