WATCH: Cassper Nyovest spreads some joy on the TL by sharing videos of baby Khotso
It has been a rough week for South Africans, and we can do with some light-hearted fun as a distraction from what’s been going on in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Over the weekend, rapper Cassper Nyovest did exactly that when taking to Instagram to share adorable footage of baby Khotso.
Nyovest and partner Thobeka Majozi welcomed the birth of their first child in September 2020, and although they very rarely share pictures of their son on social media, the star probably thought this weekend was a good time to clean the TL.
Set to Nyovest’s song Joy, featuring Abidoza and Samthing Soweto, the reel shows father and son sharing some intimate moments together, including the rapper putting Khotso to sleep.
What didn’t go unnoticed was how quickly the little munchkin is growing. At seven months old, he’s a ball of energy.
In a separate video, Nyovest addressed questions of how he turns negative energy into success and hype.
“This is what I’ve noticed – people don’t know what they want. They just don’t know. We live in a world of followers. The most popular thing right now is social media, and what is the currency?,” he said.
“So if you sell something new and 10 people say it’s whack, then the next 10 people are going to want to follow the trend of it being whack… the difference is that I’m not a follower, I’m a trendsetter.”
His post was some food for thought for fans who largely agreed on his view and said he was speaking truth.