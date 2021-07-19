WATCH: Cassper Nyovest spreads some joy on the TL by sharing videos of baby Khotso

It has been a rough week for South Africans, and we can do with some light-hearted fun as a distraction from what’s been going on in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Over the weekend, rapper Cassper Nyovest did exactly that when taking to Instagram to share adorable footage of baby Khotso.

Nyovest and partner Thobeka Majozi welcomed the birth of their first child in September 2020, and although they very rarely share pictures of their son on social media, the star probably thought this weekend was a good time to clean the TL. Set to Nyovest’s song Joy, featuring Abidoza and Samthing Soweto, the reel shows father and son sharing some intimate moments together, including the rapper putting Khotso to sleep.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) What didn’t go unnoticed was how quickly the little munchkin is growing. At seven months old, he’s a ball of energy. In a separate video, Nyovest addressed questions of how he turns negative energy into success and hype.