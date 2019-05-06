Derrick and Monique Rodgers with their twins Morgan and Madison. Picture: YouTube.com

For new dad Derrick Rodgers, filming the birth of his premature twins should have been one of the most happiest days of his life. Alas, this wasn't the case. Moments after his wife Monique gave birth to their babies, staff at Chandler Regional Medical Center in Arizona dropped their newborn baby on its head - and Rodgers recorded the horrific incident.

After an apology from staff was not forthcoming, the couple decided to release video footage of the incident. “It made me so mad,” Derrick told Phoenix ABC affiliate KNXV, “I had to stop recording.”

Rodgers said he approached the doctor afterwards, but he was not happy with the response. “I told him, ‘You dropped my baby,’” Rodgers said. “He had like a nonchalant look on his face. Then I showed him the video, and he had nothing to say after that.”

Two months after the birth of the twins, the Rodgers are planning on consulting neurologist to find out if there has been any long-term effects of the fall

When asked about the incident, the hospital responded with the following statement: “Because of patient privacy laws and a request from the family not to release information, we are unable to comment specifically on this matter.

“The safety of our patients and their families is always our top concern. The medical team at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center takes this matter extremely seriously and is working to conduct a comprehensive review.”