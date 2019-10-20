WATCH: Duchess Meghan opens up about negative press during pregnancy









Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, addresses members of the British and South African business communities at a reception in Johannesburg. Picture: AP With a newborn baby barely five months old, one can be forgiven for looking frazzled and exhausted. But when living in the public eye, it's a different story altogether. Now a new documentary has brought to light the emotional pain and trauma the Duchess of Sussex went through during her pregnancy with baby Archie. In a new ITV documentary entitled ‘Harry & Meghan: An African Journey’ - Tom Bradby asked Meghan about the physical and mental pressure she felt under while pregnant. Meghan takes a moment to compose herself before saying "It's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

Duchess Meghan also opens up in the documentary about dealing with negative press during her pregnancy:pic.twitter.com/lVCSfw05SZ — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 18, 2019

Bradby asked the question in relation to Prince Harry's announcement that he would be suing the publishers of the Sun and the Daily Mirror for alleged phone hacking.

Meghan has since launched a separate legal action against the Mail on Sunday for publishing a letter she wrote to her estranged father.

When asked if it's really been a struggle for her, a clearly emotional Meghan answers "yes."

Harry said his wife had been driven to the courts by the "painful" impact of "relentless propaganda" against her from the tabloid press.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed that Harry had lodged papers at the High Court claiming his voicemails had been illegally intercepted.

The details have not been made public but are believed to relate to dates in the 2000s when the prince was in his early twenties.

The hacking actions will reportedly include claims that the newspaper groups deliberately destroyed evidence that they targeted Harry and his associates and form part of a group action.