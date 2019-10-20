With a newborn baby barely five months old, one can be forgiven for looking frazzled and exhausted. But when living in the public eye, it's a different story altogether.
Now a new documentary has brought to light the emotional pain and trauma the Duchess of Sussex went through during her pregnancy with baby Archie.
In a new ITV documentary entitled ‘Harry & Meghan: An African Journey’ - Tom Bradby asked Meghan about the physical and mental pressure she felt under while pregnant.
Meghan takes a moment to compose herself before saying "It's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."