When beauty mogul Kylie Jenner first launched her lip kits in November 2015, she created hype around the product by posting videos to SnapChat of herself swatching the velvety smooth liquid lipsticks on her forearm.

Fast forward four years later, and Jenner has made her business into a booming billion-dollar brand called Kylie Cosmetics which has since branched out to include eyebrow kits, highlighter palettes, blushes and a skincare range.

Ahead of the launch of her new Under The Sea Summer Collection that comes in a beautiful seashell shaped box, Jenner, took to Instagram last night to share shimmery swatches of the glosses, lipsticks and eyeshadows.

The Instagram story took an adorable and heartwarming turn when Jenner sourced the expertise of her one-year-old daughter, Stormi, to assist with the swatches.

In the video, we see Stormi’s pudgy baby fingers swipe over the eyeshadow before running her finger over Jenner (or her assistant’s) forearm. But, what happens next is what made the internet yell “OH NO!” and smile all at once.

In the video snippet that followed, Stormi reaches out toward the palette, mimicking her mom, but takes it a step too far by digging her nail into the eyeshadow, leaving a sizable scratch in the new palette. Fortunately, Jenner has tonnes more where those came from so we can all laugh about the funny clip.

It seems like the beauty mogul may be following in her mother, Momager Kris Jenner’s, footsteps by getting her firstborn ready to takeover Kylie Cosmetics and be an absolute #GirlBoss just like the rest of the Kar-Jenner clan.