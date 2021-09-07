WATCH: Just good vibes and positive affirmations as mom delivers her own baby while streaming live to over 700K viewers

Legaci Allong is no stranger when it comes to documenting her life. The 24-year-old mom has amassed over 25K subscribers on her YouTube channel Legaci Birth while sharing with her fans her journey to becoming a mother. But the birth of her son was a bittersweet moment after suffering a miscarriage.

Her son Hero was born in January at her home in Ontario, Canada, after just two pushes while an audience of 700 000 watched, The Sun reported. The 21-minute video uploaded to her YouTube channel has thus far been watched over 1.3 million times.

Known as the “Natural Birth Queen”, Allong shares the events leading up to the actual birth, including repeating positive affirmations when her contractions start. She does all of this without breaking a sweat and repeats “I love the feeling of my baby getting closer, this is the best feeling in the world.”

When her water breaks, she calmly runs a bath. Take into consideration that at this point, she is home with her family with no medical intervention or drugs for the pain. The mom of two also has time to do a full face beat and looks like she’s ready to do a photoshoot, minutes before giving birth. The water birth is nothing compared to anything you’ve ever seen before.

Cool, calm and collected, Allong gives birth within a matter of seconds after just two pushes while her husband and son offer moral support. The big question is, did Allong experience any pain? We’ve heard the horror stories of home birthing plans going horribly wrong. But with her, it seemed to be one of the easiest births ever witnessed.

According to her, she rid herself of MBP – Media Birth Perception – hence the positive affirmations. And her home birth may have been a marvel to watch, but detractors say it’s sending out the wrong message. As a mother and influencer, some questioned her actions as putting her newborn at risk – anything could have gone wrong.