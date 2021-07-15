WATCH: Maybe it’s time to move? Baby monitor captures strange ’paranormal’ activity in toddler’s room
For American mom Erika Danielle, having a peaceful night’s sleep is out of the question.
Ever since she started documenting strange occurrences in her son Jack’s room, she’s amassed an army of TikTok followers.
The mom regularly posts eerie videos of “paranormal” activities recorded on his baby monitor when he goes to sleep at night, and has admitted that her home could be haunted.
In a video she shared in 2020, she says “We have paranormal things happen a lot in our home.”
Captioning the post: “Look close... or you might miss it”, Jack is seen lying in his crib sleeping, when suddenly something appears to wake up. Just then a light orb flashes across the screen.
In another video, a weird sound wakes little Jack up. With no else in the room, his dad rushes to shush him back to sleep.
Since sharing her experience on social media, many have commented that there might be something sinister at play.
“The left leg was tugged to wake the baby – then the orb,” one person observed.
“It looked like something was moving his leg from the beginning and then moved his head and arm! Like it was checking him out,” another shared.
“Oh no, no, no, it’s time to move,” commented someone.
In true clap back style, Danielle has also had to deal with negative comments. She’s even taken to responding to each comment.
“Usually I try to find the most logical answer,” she said in response to a comment.
“Just because I posted one 15-second clip of something I saw on the baby monitor, it’s not an explanation of everything we’ve experienced in this home.”
