WATCH: Maybe it’s time to move? Baby monitor captures strange ’paranormal’ activity in toddler’s room

For American mom Erika Danielle, having a peaceful night’s sleep is out of the question. Ever since she started documenting strange occurrences in her son Jack’s room, she’s amassed an army of TikTok followers.

The mom regularly posts eerie videos of “paranormal” activities recorded on his baby monitor when he goes to sleep at night, and has admitted that her home could be haunted. In a video she shared in 2020, she says “We have paranormal things happen a lot in our home.” Captioning the post: “Look close... or you might miss it”, Jack is seen lying in his crib sleeping, when suddenly something appears to wake up. Just then a light orb flashes across the screen.

“The left leg was tugged to wake the baby – then the orb,” one person observed. “It looked like something was moving his leg from the beginning and then moved his head and arm! Like it was checking him out,” another shared. “Oh no, no, no, it’s time to move,” commented someone.