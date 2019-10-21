Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie is "so chatty".
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their little boy’s cute traits when they introduced their five-month-old son to Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, during their trip to Cape Town last month.
A sweet clip shared during ITV's documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey", which aired on Sunday, showed Archie giggling with Thandeka as his father wiped his dribble away.
Harry said: "I think he knows exactly what's going on."