WATCH: Minnie Dlamini-Jones’s baby nursery is everything

Minnie Dlamini-Jones shared her son Netha’s beautiful nursery and we love it! The star took to Instagram to reveal details of Netha’s African themed nursery designed by Bespoke babies South Africa. Speaking on the room’s theme, Minnie said, “the inspiration for my nursery was a unique interpretation of a safari themed room. I have two beautiful acacia trees (The FNB or Lion King tree) and I wanted to somehow bring the outside in.” “I wanted the room to be sophisticated, minimalist yet still young and fun. “Our house has concrete walls and wood finishes, so I wanted the room to look like it belonged to the general aesthetic.

“The cot, the rug and backlit laser cut tree (to look like an African sunset), the clothing hangers and dividers are all custom made for this one of a kind room. Now all that’s left is to hang some pics of my little king,” said Minnie

While it has been three months since her son’s birth, Minnie still can’t believe she is a mother. “Three months later and I still can’t believe I’m a whole mom! My boy, thank you for being the most perfect and sweet baby. You’ve given us a renewed sense of purpose. Can’t wait for all your aunts and uncles to meet you,” she said.

But it seems like the star has motherhood on lockdown; she has also gone back to work. “I decided to go back to work earlier than I had planned and it felt amazing. I love my job and being able to still work during these times is a blessing I don’t take for granted,” she said.