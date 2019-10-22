Shay Mitchell was worried she was losing her baby when she went into labour.
The 'Pretty Little Liars' star - who suffered a miscarriage last year - was terrified that something was wrong with her daughter when her waters broke because she began experiencing excruciating pain, similar to when she lost her first child, and then realised that she hadn't felt the little one move around very much recently.
Speaking in her YouTube video, the 32-year-old actress said: "The last time I felt pain like this was not a good experience.
"I feel a little worried because I haven't felt the baby move lately."
However, doctors swiftly put her mind at ease when they put the doppler ultrasound on her bump and heard a nice, steady, heartbeat.