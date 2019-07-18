The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star absolutely adores her little one and the family helped to choose her name. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True is the "star of her life". The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star absolutely adores her little one and the family helped to choose her name.

Speaking in a new video for Vogue.com, she said: "She is the star of my life. At dinner one night, when I was looking for baby names, MJ, my grandmother, said, 'You should name the baby True.' I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I love that name.' I love that there's family history, a story behind it."

Following True's arrival, Khloe has been trying to focus on being "immersed in motherhood" instead of worrying over her post-pregnancy weight.

She said: "I was 203 lbs (92kg). when I delivered, which blows my mind. You think you're going to have a baby and all of it's going to come out, and then you leave the hospital and you're like, 'What is going on? Why do I still have all of this weight?' My focus is True and just really immersing myself in motherhood.

"But I completely relate to the daunting thought of, 'Gosh, now I have to go work out and where do I start?' ... In my head I felt like I would push the baby out and then I'll be skinny again. Then you get home from the hospital and you're like, 'What?' It's a big shock. As soon as I got clearance from my doctor, I was (in the gym]. I was so excited to start working out again. Mentally I was there. But physically, I couldn't do it.

"I was out of breath. I didn't know how I was going to get to my end goal. I took it really slow. I did it day by day. If I could get through that workout, I did. But you're not going to get it back in a day."