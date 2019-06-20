Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex' son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor that they shared on their Instagram account @SussexRoyal to mark Father's Day. Picture: AP

When it comes to the British royal family, it's hard to distinguish the fake from the real news. Case in point is the latest on baby Archie's christening. The first-born to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is set to be christened on July 3 which conflicts with Queen Elizabeth's prior engagement to host a garden party at her Scottish residence in Edinburgh's Holyrood House.

According to The Express, the British monarch holds four garden parties a year at her royal residences and invitations are thought to be a huge honour.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that she will not be attending the ceremony. "The date hasn’t been announced but Buckingham Palace has said the Queen won’t be there because she’s got a couple of engagements," royal expert Russel Myers told the British tabloid.

This won't be the first christening the queen misses. Last year, she was not able to attend the christening of Prince Louis - the youngest of Prince William and Kate.