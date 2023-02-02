WATCH: Woman gives birth to baby in car while stuck in traffic

Deshai Fudd probably had her birthing plan all figured out. Like most expectant mothers, she planned to have her baby delivered by a team of doctors in hospital.

Oh, but fate has a way of telling us “hold it right there, not today”. And just like that, the content creator ended up giving birth in her car. Fudd’s morning started with contractions. Thinking nothing of it, she carried on with her day thinking she had plenty of time before baby makes her appearance in the world. In fact, she was so confident that she told her husband Loston he could go into work.

About lunchtime, the couple got into their car and drove to the hospital, and that’s when Fudd’s water broke. “I had no clue it was going to happen until she was already in my pants,” she told “NeedToKnow.online”. Fudd said they became concerned when the baby didn’t cry, causing Loston to panic and ask what he should do.

The new mom documented her entire ordeal on TikTok and detailed how the couple were stuck in traffic. With the baby still between her legs, they flagged down a police car which escorted them to the hospital.

