Dannette Giltz from Sturgis, South Dakota, was rushed to hospital when she started experiencing excruciating pain in her abdomen. The mother of two was left in complete and utter shock when doctors advised she was in labour. "I started getting pains, I figured it was kidney stones because I've went through them before," she told KOTA TV.

To add to her anxiety, Giltz was told that she could be expecting twins. And in a matter of minutes, she gave birth to not two, but three 1.8kg babies via c-section.

She said: "It was quiet, we thought they were done. He's (her husband Austin) over there, kind of like rocking like, thinking of the names and then she's like well we need another blanket and his reaction is like excuse me, put it back, no, I was told I have twins, I'm not doing triplets.

The couple have named their new arrivals Blaze, Gypsy, and Nikki.

She added: "You don't ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing. So, everyone's like I can't believe it, I'm like we're still in shock, trust me, we know what you mean like I go to the doctor's thinking I'll have surgery for kidney stones and end up going into labour with a c-section that night. It's crazy."