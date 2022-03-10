What you need to know about postpartum depression

According to research done by Michael W. O’Hara, a professor in the psychological and brain science department, Postpartum depression, also known as (PPD) is a serious mental health problem. It can also be defined as a moderate-to-severe depressive episode that, in most cases, begin within four weeks of birth. Furthermore, he shares that the risk factors include; past depression, stressful or traumatic life events, poor marital relationships and social support.

As stated in a Cureus research article compiled by Ruba Alrehaili and Reema Albelowi, the signs and symptoms of Postpartum depression (PPD) include anxiety, sadness, sleep disturbances, appetite loss, lack of energy, disorientation, guilt or worthlessness, and suicidal thoughts. Therefore it is of utmost importance to be aware of these factors because they can have a major affect on you and the health of your baby if not detected early. ’’Postpartum depression affects 13% to 19% of mothers, and if not treated properly, it can lead to postpartum psychosis,’’ states Alrehaili.

In a recent article published by Neuroscience News, there are a few risk factors that children of women who experience postpartum depression are more likely to develop, such as major depression and other psychiatric disorders, including developmental challenges for children, lower IQs and slower language development. There are various factors that are linked to postpartum depression. This could include the age of the mother, the number of children, and many more.

