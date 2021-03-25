Why the grumpy face? Baby born with scowl on her face has the internet in stitches

If 2021 could be summed up in one meme, this would be it. Stacey Leeming, from Lancashire in the UK, documented the birth of her daughter Jersey on Facebook and captured her “incredible sulk” moment, British publication The Mirror reported. The mom of four opted for a “gentle” C-section at Royal Preston Hospital in October 2018, and joked that her baby’s “incredible sulk” was a sign that Covid-19 was on the horizon. Moments after emerging from the womb, Jersey pulled a perfect scowl, prompting her mom to share it to Facebook. And despite the soothing sounds of Lana Del Rey playing in the background, the newborn sat for four minutes with her head poking out of her mother’s tummy looking furious.

According to Healthline, a gentle C-section (also called natural Caesarean or family-centred birth) is a surgical birth that incorporates various aspects of an “unmedicated vaginal birth”.

“It’s intended to take the sterile environment of the operating room and make it more friendly and welcoming to things like immediate skin-to-skin contact, breast-feeding, and overall bonding in those first moments after delivery,” says the website.

“It was amazing seeing her being born but it was also overwhelming to watch,” said Leeming.

“When I saw the little face she pulled I just started laughing. You do understand though, she's gone from being all cosy and warm to the bright lights of theatre.

“Seeing her for the first time looking like that was so cute, the first thing I saw was her bottom lip poking out, she was definitely the Incredible Sulk.”

When posting the image to Facebook, it immediately went viral, causing the comments to come in thick and fast.

“I can’t help but think she looks like them screaming plants in Harry Potter hahahaha,” said one user.

Another said: “This is amazing! She’s gonna love you for this when she is a teenager.”

“Aahaha the perks of a planned section,” commented Victoria Smith-todd.