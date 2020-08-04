World Breastfeeding Week: Breastfeeding is key in Covid-19 times

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year from August 1 to 7 to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world. This year, World Breastfeeding Week is observed under the difficult challenge of dealing with the Covid-19 global pandemic. However, health officials say breastfeeding remains an important strategy to reaffirm the health, nutrition and development of babies. According to Health Minister Dr Zwelini Mkhize, breastfeeding can protect children from many other illnesses and conditions such as diarrhoea, chest infections, diabetes, and heart disease. “Nearly half of diarrhoea episodes and one-third of respiratory infections are due to lack of breastfeeding. Breastfeeding also offers children long-lasting protection against conditions such as diabetes, cancer, asthma and malnutrition. And there are benefits for moms too,’’ said Mkhize.

Can Covid-19 positive mothers breastfeed? Academic experts in South Africa have established a pregnancy register to evaluate potential harm to pregnant women and/or their babies caused by Covid-19 infection.

According to Mkhize, excellent progress has been made in studying mothers andbabies who have been affected by Covid-19 and the issue of breastfeeding in the context of Covid-19 came into sharp focus. Based on these studies, Mothers who have suspected or confirmed Covid-19 are encouraged to continue breastfeeding while practising good respiratory hygiene:

• Wearing of a mask

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

• Routinely clean and disinfect surfaces

A baby’s immune system is not yet fully developed and requires immune protection from breastmilk. This life-saving protection is more important than ever right now during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister has called upon South Africans and everyone including partners, healthcare workers, employers and families to play their part in creating a conducive environment for mothers to breastfeed their babies for a healthier South Africa.

“Breastfeeding is a natural phenomenon- a beautiful reflection of humanity’s foundation. African culture has always embraced, indeed normalized, breastfeeding and this is a culture we need to re-inculcate in modern society. Women must be able to feed their babies anywhere, anytime, without feeling any shame in doing so. We call on all men women to support natural breastfeeding in any environment whether it be work, in public places, in gatherings, churches or even at home when other people enter into that space,” said Mkhize.