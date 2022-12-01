It’s snowing again in Cape Town this Festive Season!

Hip Hip Hooray! Festive Season holiday fun is set to return to Cape Town this December and January 2023, with the launch of the Canal Walk Shopping Centre Holiday Ice Slides Inspired by Disney, which opens on 9 December 2022 and will run until 13 January 2022.

With summer already having arrived in the mother city, the chance to cool down with some chilled enjoyment – for young, old and the adventurous – is too good to be missed. The Holiday Ice Slides, which are this year once again inspired with a Disney theme, have proved very popular in the past. To look forward to, are a snow play area for the little ones or anyone looking to build an ice castle with real snow; a series of Disney themed super slides with all the thrills and chills of height and twists of speed, as well as a double lane slide this year – for side-by-side healthy competition speed trials.

Parents and caregivers are invited to join in on the action too, or simply be spectators and watch the pure joy on their faces as they work off any excess energy and simply do what kids do best – laugh, smile, and have fun. With the latest Disney movies and offerings on hand, there are plenty of opportunities to be snapped with characters from Wakanda Forever, as well as Mickey & Pals. For those who love to sing, there will also be a Singalong karaoke booth. Keeping the fun memories alive, is the option for families to capture the moment with the special Canal Walk Ice Slide Photos, from R60, and can be printed on the spot to take home and treasure for years to come.

Extended trading hours of 9am – 10pm will commence from 9 – 23 December.

Ticket information including costs and opening times are below. Dates:09 December 2022 – 13 January 2023 (closed 25 December) Sessions are 45 minutes long

Time:10am – 20H45 (last session starts at 20H00) Venue:Centre Court, Canal Walk Shopping Cost: Full rider R100, Mini rider: R85, Non rider, R35

Tickets available on www.webtickets.co.za or at the venue ticket booth from 9 December. Other activities: Festive Gift Wrapping Dates: 09 -24 December 9am – 9pm

Venue: Pick n Pay and Checkers Court Prices: R15 – R50 All proceeds will be donated to the Smile Foundation.

Canal Walk Express Dates: 16 December – 15 January 2023. Closed Christmas Day Venue: Centre Court Times: 10am – 7pm

Tickets: R20 per person Photos with Santa Dates: 9 – 18 December: 10am – 6pm 19 – 23 December: 10am – 9pm

24 December: 10am – 6pm Venue: Centre Court. Opposite Dunkin Donut Cost: From R60