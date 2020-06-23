John Legend reveals family are helping Chrissy recover from breast implant removal

John Legend revealed the whole family have been helping his wife Chrissy Teigen recover from her breast implant removal surgery. The "All of Me" hitmaker has opened up after the 34-year-old model decided to have her implants removed after 14 years, and he revealed everyone has been doing their bit. He told OprahMag.com: "We've had a lot going on in the house. [Chrissy] is recovering -- she had plastic surgery a couple weeks ago that she's told everyone about. "It takes recovery time whenever you let someone cut you up a bit, so I've been trying to help her as much as possible. "The babies have been trying to help and not sit on her too much. She's still a little sore, but she's getting much better, and she gave me a wonderful Father's Day yesterday so I'm appreciative."

Chrissy - who has daughter Luna, four, and two-year-old son Miles with her 41-year-old husband - recently revealed her little girl had given her a card, while she also celebrated with a cake shaped like her chest.

The cake featured a gravestone to honour the memory of her implants, and the frosting slab even featured the lifespan of her augmented chest as it read: "RIP 2006-2020"

Chrissy, 34, revealed her surgery had been a success on Instagram when she posted a picture of a note her daughter Luna had written for her, which read: "BYE BOOBIES.

"Have fun puncing your boobies out

"Love Luna (sic)"

Alongside the message, the model - who has Luna, as well as two-year-old Miles with her husband John Legend - wrote: "Surgery went perfectly! So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least (sic)"

Chrissy previously revealed she wanted to get her implants removed after getting them done when she was 20, because she wanted to return to having "pure fat" breasts.

She previously said: "They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!

"So don't worry about me! All good. I'll still have boobs, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a t*t is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat. (sic)"