Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel enjoy 'family time'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Celebrity duo Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have enjoyed spending "a lot of family time" together over recent months. The 39-year-old pop star and Jessica, 38 - who have Silas, five, and Phineas, who was born last year, together - spent most of 2020 in Montana, where they've been "adjusting to life with two kids". A source told E! News: "They've spent the majority of their time in Montana over the last year. "It's been a great break for them, with a lot of family time and adjusting to life with two kids. They go back and forth to LA if they have business, but they have mostly been in Montana." Despite the stresses of raising two young children, the celebrity couple have been keen to remain active during the pandemic.

The insider shared: "Justin and Jessica have their hands full with the kids, but they are both super active and love to golf, play tennis, hike and snowboard.

"Silas is old enough now that they can bring him along, and he loves it all, too. They have always loved it in Montana but never had a long enough break to live there full-time and really enjoy all that it has to offer.

"They plan to be in LA and New York for work commitments when they need to be, but for now, they are taking advantage of being out of the city and getting to have a completely different experience."

Meanwhile, Justin recently revealed the name of his second son on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The chart-topping star also described Phineas as "awesome" and "cute".

He said: "His name is Phineas, and he’s awesome and so cute, and nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful."