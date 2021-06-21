LOOK: Here’s how local celebrities celebrated Father’s Day

Father’s Day is the one day of the year dedicated to celebrating all dads. On Sunday, children young and old took to social media to expressed their love and appreciate of their father figures.

From precious childhood images to pictures of what they were doing on the day, and special messages and tributes to those dads who are longer with them, people took to social media to share their Father’s Day wishes. Local celebrities joined in the celebrations and proudly shared their expressions of gratitude and admiration. Here’s how Mzansi celebs spent their Father’s Day.