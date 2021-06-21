LOOK: Here’s how local celebrities celebrated Father’s Day
Father’s Day is the one day of the year dedicated to celebrating all dads.
On Sunday, children young and old took to social media to expressed their love and appreciate of their father figures.
From precious childhood images to pictures of what they were doing on the day, and special messages and tributes to those dads who are longer with them, people took to social media to share their Father’s Day wishes.
Local celebrities joined in the celebrations and proudly shared their expressions of gratitude and admiration.
Here’s how Mzansi celebs spent their Father’s Day.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi expressed how honoured he is to be a father in an Instagram post, saying: “I would choose you first over and over ❤️ love this privilege and honoured being a father!
“Will never be Perfect but I’ll give my best at all times!” alongside pictures of himself with his family.
His wife Rachel, who’s always effusive in praise of her hubby, shared a video clip showing Siya in daddy mode, saying: “Happy Fathers Day. You’re the best and we love you!”
Rapper AKA spent the weekend with his daughter Kairo and on Sunday posted a sweet picture of her holding a big blue balloon containing a handmade Father’s Day card.
Pearl Thusi shared images and a short video of her late father with the caption: “Happy Heavenly Father’s Day Dad. Swipe to meet my very first BFF & first love. (I believe every father is his daughter’s first love).”
Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi thanked her dad for his love and support, posting a picture of the two of them with the caption: “The best to ever do it! Happy Father's day Tolo! Thank you for the love and support always. All my love.“
Actor and proud dad Oros Mampofu posted a image of his daughter Aarya, saying: “Today is the proudest day of the year for me because today is a real reminder of the commitment I made to be a super hero to a special little girl’s life ... FOR MY WHOLE ETERNITY.”