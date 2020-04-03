10 quirky brain teasers to starve off lockdown boredom

Boredom – it’s a real challenge, especially for those who are in “solitary confinement” and trying to get through lockdown isolation on their own.

But the human spirit is irrepressible and people are finding novel ways of keeping entertained on social media during the coronavirus pandemic. Everything is on the menu – jokes, riddles, challenges, selfie videos of family entertainment or attempts at comic interpretations of every scenario imaginable.

There is no limit to creativity.

Here is a set of 10 questions or thoughts currently doing the rounds to mull over, either on your own or with those staying with you indoors.



1. If poison expires, is it now more poisonous or no longer poisonous at all?

2. Which letter is silent in the word “scent”? The s or the c?

3. Do twins ever realise that one of them was unplanned?

4. Why, in the English language, is the letter W called “double U”? Shouldn’t it be called double V?

5. Maybe oxygen is slowly killing you and it takes 75 to 100 years to fully work.

6. Every time you clean something, you just make something else dirty.

7. The word “swims” upside-down is still swims.

8. 100 Years ago, everyone owned a horse and only the rich had cars. Today, everyone has cars and only the rich own horses.

9. If you replace “W” with “T” in “What”, “Where” and “When”, you get the answer to each of them.

10. And finally, a question that creates socially awkward situations the world over: In a movie theatre, which armrest is yours?