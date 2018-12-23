If you're on the lookout for holiday activities to do in Durban this December, look no further. From arts and crafts to scenic train rides, there are an abundance of fun family activities on offer:



1. Visit a museum





The Phansi Museum bursts with culture. The three floors of the mansion showcases Zulu beadwork, earplugs, wire baskets, beer-pots, fertility dolls, Ndebele blankets and ceremonial items, and artifacts from the eastern Cape, Namibia and Kenya. Contact 031 206 2889 for more information

2. Ride bicycles





Explore the beachfront in a new way with Xpression On The Beach, situated 200m from uShaka Marine World. With over 30 bicycles to rent – ranging from comfortable cruisers to tandems as well as bicycles with child seats, the whole family can tag along. Visit xpressiononthebeach.com for details.





3. Go Godzilla at Mini Town





Feel like a giant ruling over Durban at Mini Town which boasts an exact replica of the city. Situated along Durban’s Golden Mile, the buildings in Mini Town are scaled down to 1:24 of their size and stand just above knee height, allowing visitors to appreciate Durban from a new perspective. Call: 031 337 7892, prices for adults are R25 and children, R20, opening times are from Monday to Sunday, 9am – 4.30pm.





4. Go to a waterpark





Wet 'n Wild is a fun, fresh, water world of slides and pools at uShaka. Catering for the adrenaline junkie who loves to zip down slides and those less adventurous, who prefer lounging in a tube whilst floating along the Lazy River. Opening hours are from 9am-5pm from Monday to Sunday with prices starting at R179 for those over 12, R139 for kids between 3 and 12 and free for kids under 3 years. Visit ushakamarineworld.co.za for more information.





5. Visit a fun park





be.UP, located in Gateway Theatre of Shopping, is an indoor park that combines exercise with fun activities. Open during public and school holiday hours, their hours are as follows:

Monday-Thursday: 9am-9pm, Friday-Saturday: 9am-10pm and on Sunday 9am-8pm. For details on bookings and prices visit beuppark.co.za/location/durban/ for more information.





6. Jump for joy at a trampoline park





Bounce away holiday boredom than at Jump4Joy in located in Durban North and Waterfall. The park consists of interconnected trampolines, that stretch from wall to wall and offer a safe zone to jump to your heart’s content. Visit www.j4j.co.za for more information.





7. Meet some reptiles





Escape into a world of natural beauty and wonder at Crocworld. It’s an exciting and educational experience, getting up close and personal with their wonderful creatures. During the holidays they are open from 8am-5pm, 7 days a week. For adults, R70 and for kids aged 5-12, R50 and under those under 4 years of age enter for free. Bookings can be made via email: [email protected] and are essential.





8. Go candle dipping





The Candle Dipping Shop at The Junction Complex on Nottingham Road allows visitors to have fun picking out candles to dip from a selection of shapes ranging from animals to cars. Contact 082 326 1825 for more information on prices and bookings.





9. Make sand art





Also at the Candle Shop in the Midlands, you can opt to try out decorating a picture using sand art - a fun activity for both kids and adults to enjoy. Contact 082 326 1825 for more information on prices and bookings.





10. Go on a miniature steam train ride





Lions River Railway offers an independent miniature train ride on weekends at Piggly Wiggly for R30.00 per person per ride, tickets are available from the candle dipping shop (see number 8). Visit www.pigglywiggly.co.za for more information.



