3 board games you can make at home
Along with the toilet paper and milk, board games are also flying off the shelves of stores as families prepare for a 21-day lock down in South Africa, starting Thursday, March 26.
Whether you’re a parent looking for new ways of entertaining the kids at home or you’ve simply exhausted all other distractions like binge watching TV, board games offer the perfect pastime for all age groups.
If you don’t have your very own stash of board games at home, not to worry. With a little bit of DIY skill, you’ll be rolling the dice, climbing down ladders or crowning your king in checkers in no time.
So, if you’re in the mood to get crafting, grab some supplies and spend the day making your very own board games.
3 board games you can make at home:
1. Checkers
2. Snakes and ladders
3. Something educational
No dice? No problem
Watch this video to learn how to make your own pair of dice:
Some Twitter users have also come up with ingenious hacks to keep themselves entertained. One user @UzairEssack has found other uses for Monopoly money, and it seems to have gone off a hit with fellow parents.
Don’t have kids - but I need to implement this for myself. pic.twitter.com/f8hn97YaQ9— U z a i r (عزير) (@UzairEssack) March 25, 2020
Some even took things further and devised their own games.
Tried my luck and this was my dads response🤣🤣😂💔 oh well. At the moment we're a full house, my siblings and cousins are home. pic.twitter.com/CLGiIEQpXF— Miss Sibande 🇿🇦 (@sthandiisibande) March 25, 2020
Lol.. You should put free gel pack under cash flow positive as I can see that it's high in vitamin C.... Getting immune system up to scratch is vital. 😂😂— Yusuf kadwa (@MuhammedAsaeed) March 25, 2020
Bruh reading and exercise. Imma make this tuckshop bankrupt and empty like a pick n pay shelf— You (@MAVtheTIRED) March 25, 2020