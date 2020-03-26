3 board games you can make at home:

Along with the toilet paper and milk, board games are also flying off the shelves of stores as families prepare for a 21-day lock down in South Africa, starting Thursday, March 26.

Whether you’re a parent looking for new ways of entertaining the kids at home or you’ve simply exhausted all other distractions like binge watching TV, board games offer the perfect pastime for all age groups.

If you don’t have your very own stash of board games at home, not to worry. With a little bit of DIY skill, you’ll be rolling the dice, climbing down ladders or crowning your king in checkers in no time.

So, if you’re in the mood to get crafting, grab some supplies and spend the day making your very own board games.