Monwabisi beach Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

There have been far too many incidents of drowning along South Africa’s coastline since the start of the summer, making the work that the NSRI does even harder. “The NSRI plays a critically important role in keeping holidaymakers and locals safe all throughout the year, but especially over peak season,” said Pieter Twine, General Manager of MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet.

“The company has been a long-time beneficiary of the MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet community loyalty programme and it’s great to see how supporters continue to nominate this organisation as their beneficiary of choice because, as we have already seen this summer season, every cent is needed towards resourcing and maximising the safety of those who use our beaches.”

Craig Lambinon of the NSRI believes that with adequate education and information, everyone can be safer on the beaches this summer.

“Every year we do our best to ensure that everyone who uses the beach is armed with as much information as possible when it comes to water safety,” said Lambinon.