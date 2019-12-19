Monwabisi beach Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

There have been far too many incidents of drowning along South Africa’s coastline since the start of the summer, making the work that the NSRI does even harder.

“The NSRI plays a critically important role in keeping holidaymakers and locals safe all throughout the year, but especially over peak season,” said Pieter Twine, General Manager of MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet. 

“The company has been a long-time beneficiary of the MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet community loyalty programme and it’s great to see how supporters continue to nominate this organisation as their beneficiary of choice because, as we have already seen this summer season, every cent is needed towards resourcing and maximising the safety of those who use our beaches.”

Craig Lambinon of the NSRI believes that with adequate education and information, everyone can be safer on the beaches this summer. 

“Every year we do our best to ensure that everyone who uses the beach is armed with as much information as possible when it comes to water safety,” said Lambinon. 

“This, along with our teams having a physical presence at various beaches, is all part of our effort to ensure that locals and visitors alike have a fun, safe and happy seaside escape in South Africa.” 


Below are some of Lambinon's top tips:

  • Choose a beach where lifeguards are on duty and while you are there, always listen to the lifeguard and take their advice.
  • Swim between the flags. When there are lifeguards on duty, they will put up flags over a short distance demarcating the area in which swimmers should swim. Lifeguards are always watching the swimmers between these flags. 
  • Don’t drink and swim. Consuming alcohol before you dive in could affect your ability to swim properly and you could end up in a difficult situation in the water. 
  • For parents - get off your phone. If you are supervising children, keep your eyes on them at all times. Don’t get distracted and drawn into your phone. 
  • Do not go into the water to rescue someone unless you are trained and have flotation. For those not trained in rescue, call for help (Google Sea Rescue or call 112) and throw something that floats to the person in distress.