I spent the whole of last weekend going through my four-year-old’s “stuff”, sorting out six months’ worth of art projects.
The result was a stack of paintings, arts and crafts I just couldn’t bring myself to get rid of. Every parent can relate, but then we’re faced with the difficult task of deciding what stays and what goes.
Lucky for us, mommy blogs and lifestyle-centric websites are great resources when it comes to quick fixes and creative hacks.
Digital photo book
Scrapbooking has come a long way. Now, thanks to apps like ArtKive, you can preserve and celebrate their artwork in the digital space. Just order a box via www.artkiveapp.com, fill it with your child’s artwork and return it. ArtKive professionally photographs the artwork and uploads it to your account. You can view and share pictures on any device.