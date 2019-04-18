uShaka's Easter Egg Hunts are on Saturday and Sunday. Picture: Supplied

There's plenty to do with the kids in Durban this weekend. Africa’s biggest Easter Egg Hunt is well oiled machine. Taking place uShaka Wet ‘n Wild from 9am to 2pm on Saturday and Sunday tickets cost R186 a child and R159 an adult.

Kids under 3 are free but won’t receive a goodie bag at the end. Each participant will receive an Easter Egg Hunt map and will have to follow the trail, solve the clues, complete the challenges and find the areas marked on the map.

Once the participant has collected all the tokens, they make their way to the Easter Egg Redemption stands located on the map to claim their limited Cadbury’s chocolate pack.

Tickets include access to Wet n Wild and Sea World. (Note the Beacon Easter Egg Hunt is held at Botanical Gardens earlier in the month.)

A world class show, Monster Jam, is on in Durban on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

Monster Jam tears through Durban on Saturday. The family-friendly motor sport show makes its debut at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on Saturday, April 20, followed by Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, April 27 and FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on Saturday, May 4.

It features world-class international male and female athletes driving eight of the world’s most famous Monster Jam trucks doing head in wheelies, donuts, obstacle course racing and freestyle competitions. These 4 500 kg machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skill sets and racing at speeds of up to 110km an hour to produce jaw-dropping, action.

Ticket prices vary from R150 to R750 a person. There are also discounted family packages available at computicket. The Pit Party (R150) which allows fans access to the field before the show is from 1pm to 3:30pm with final entry at 3pm. Show gates open at 4pm. No children under 3 years. Strictly no unaccompanied minors.

Fans are encouraged to wear earplugs to reduce the exposure to high levels of noise.

Market at The Pavilion

A market will be on in Pavilion's parking lot on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

The Pavilion will be hosting a trendy craft market on Saturday 10m to 5pm in the undercover B parking area. The market will consist of craft and food stalls, with a live music and a gin garden. Entry is free. If you would like to be a vendor at the market please email [email protected] Pav Play Park is on from April 19 to 22 in D and E parking lot.

This event will consist of giant inflatables which will provide a unique, fun and interactive environment for family and kids. The play park includes 20 giant inflatables, goodie bags for the kids, arts and craft stands, kids exhibition stands, a parent zone and food stalls.

The entry cost is R100 per child. The event will take place from 9am to 5pm and will be situated at D&E parking.

Easter Egg Hunt at Florida Fields

The latest spot on Florida Road in Durban, Florida Fields, will host a free Easter egg hunt on Saturday. Picture: Supplied



The latest offering for visitors to Durban’s famous Florida Road, Florida Fields is set to debut over the Easter weekend.

Located at 295 Florida Road the space which was a parking lot, is now a luscious garden offering shaded walkways, water features, a dazzling selection of South African art and delicious food and drink retailers.

The official launch this weekend includes an Easter Egg Hunt for children under 12. It is free to participate in and starts at 10am on Saturday. Parents can have a relaxed coffee while the children are entertained.

Shut Up and Dance at Barnyard Suncoast

Shut Up and Dance, is bound to be a hit with the kids but there is only one show. Picture: Supplied

If a live show is what you’re looking for Shut Up and Dance is also on Saturday at 2pm at the Barnyard Theatre, Suncoast. Kidz Rock presents all the latest pop sensations.

The show features a live band with 3 dancers and 3 singers getting the party started from the opening song, Can’t Stop The Feeling! by Justin Timberlake to get the kids up and dancing!

The audience is split in 2 making a fun dance-off competition to everything from Cheerleader to Macarena. The show features music by Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez, Meghan Trainor, DNCE, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, OMI and many more. Tickets cost R120.