5 ways parents can stay emotionally healthy during this time

We are officially over a 100 days into lockdown in South Africa with days quickly moving on. Weeks and months have passed since children have been exposed to teaching and learning as they are accustomed too. Work from home routines have proved not as easy, and finances are under strain. There have been major changes within the home (especially for parents). Here are a few ways to assist you during this difficult time. Take time for yourself We so often fill our days with work and chores that take up physical time as well as mind-space. This can become tedious after a while – especially during a pandemic when the usual routine has been off-set.

When we begin the parenting journey, we somehow become "guilty" because we take time for ourselves – instead of parenting. Have you ever experienced that feeling?

Well, here is what you have to remember, that you are a human being trying your best to manage the current circumstances and therefore time for yourself is just as important as parenting.

If you are going to through days of feeling frustrated and exhausted, then you will unconsciously vent the same energy into your home – making it an unhappy and uncomfortable place.

Self-care whilst you are a parent

When you become a parent, the joy of self-care becomes two-fold because you are now not only caring for yourself but also teaching your child (through you own example) that is it important to care for oneself.

As your child grows (this goes for both girls and boys) they will also invest time in caring for themselves which does count for happier individuals. Do something that you enjoy – whether it is reading a book, communicating with a friend or even preparing a meal that you enjoy (instead of eating whatever the family prefers).

During lockdown it is not possible to hit the gym or join a group class for exercise – but you can get in some personal routine whether it is at home or even outdoor walks.

Communicate with your partner

We all have days when we feel down and somehow try to bottle up those emotions and keep going. Sharing your thoughts and feelings with your partner will help you ease the "burden" that you are carrying during this time.

Yes, there is way too many uncertainties right now – from education to finances and most importantly health and safety – we therefore have to share our feelings regarding these important topics.

Also share the stresses that you feel if you are a parent who is working-from home and trying to manage the home and children at the same time – this is no easy feat. Therefore talk to your partner about the additional responsibilities that this time may bring about, and how best you both can help each other.

Do not neglect your goals

I am sure that many did being the year strong (I certainly did) and now six months later we find ourselves in a place where reaching our personal goals may not be as practical is it was at the beginning of the year. This is understandable.

It may be disillusioning at the moment – but do not lose sight of what you set out to achieve – keep the goal in mind, and see how best you can tweak the milestones to still be able to achieve what you wanted too. It may take a tad longer, but do not give up hope.

Reach out for help

Seeking help is not a weakness. Talking to a friend, a confidante or to a professional is never something to be scorned at. Through this pandemic we have also endured great emotional and psychological stress.

Therefore reaching out for help, to share and to gain clarity and perspective is important to keep the mind healthy. Keeping physically safe is super necessary but nurturing a strong mind with positive thoughts and outlook is equally important to get through this difficult time. Take care of your emotional well-being – as your mind is essentially your best friend. Keep strong, keep going – you are important.

Krsangi Radhe is the founder of Sankalpa Coaching. She is an NLP practitioner, time-line therapist, life coach and educator in the public sector. She can be reached on [email protected]