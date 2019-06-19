Disney On Ice is back to thrill fans. Picture: Supplied

Disney On Ice returns to the Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg, from June 22 - 30. The production then moves to Durban’s ICC Arena from July 3 - 7 and on to GrandWest, Cape Town, from July 10 - 14.

In a new twist on fairy tale fun, comical segments from everyone’s favourite Disney films set the scene for the show stopping on-ice stories of princesses Ariel, Rapunzel and Belle.

Plus, enjoy a special appearance by Anna and Elsa from the Academy Award winning and number one animated feature film of all time, Disney’s 'Frozen'.

Audiences will journey up the North Mountains with the hilarious snowman Olaf, rugged mountain-man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer Sven as they help the sisters along the way in a story full of action, adventure, magic and unforgettable characters.

“By pulling together moments from classic Disney stories to the Academy Award winning animated film 'Frozen' and combining them with elements of comedy and music, we developed a truly unique way to re-tell each fairy tale,” said producer Juliette Feld.

“Each year, a new production of Disney On Ice is created to bring favourite Disney characters to families around the world. We are pleased to announce a new adventure awaits Disney fans next year, including shows in Pretoria for the first time.” added Tony Feldman from Showtime Management.

Special discounted family packages are available. Book at Computicket by calling 0861 915 8000, visit www.computicket.com