Anele Mdoda and her son are cooking up a storm
With the coronavirus lockdown keeping people at home, everyone seems to have extra time on their hands to try out new recipes in the kitchen or family traditional recipes they did not have time to cook before.
Creative dishes are making their way to social media. Some are pretty impressive, while some show nothing extraordinary.
In the midst of this, a number of celebrities are also delighting fans by cooking up a storm in the kitchen - and sharing their favourite recipes too.
Unlike some the curated content on their social media, celebrities cooking during lockdown shows them unfiltered, without the makeup and glam squad.
TV personality and radio host Anele Mdoda has been showing us a few tricks in the kitchen. What is really cute to see is her son Alakhe being the co-chief in the Mdoda household.
Her dishes included:
Coconut cake:
View this post on Instagram
Some kicks of lemon and lime zest in the cake make it so balanced.
A post shared by Anele Mdoda (@zintathu) on
Paris Butter:
Pancakes:
Samp and Beans with tripe
View this post on Instagram
I had said I won't eat any of the food I cook because wow we will have us a PLUS of a situation when this rolls over *all puns intended* but here.right here, I say negative. I will have this. Made umnqusho no lusu for lunch. How do you cook these ? With salt, hot water and patience.
A post shared by Anele Mdoda (@zintathu) on