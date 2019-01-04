From bright, bold prints to monochrome colours, school backpacks are coming into their own as kids say to “no” to boring, utilitarian designs and “yes” to funky bags that they can utilize inside and outside the classroom. And, according to Teen Vogue, fun, cool backpacks are going to be big in 2019. Get ready to dazzle your classmates this year with our top picks.

Unicorn Backpack

R249

Why be boring when you can be a unicorn? With a cutesy unicorn print and adjustable shoulder straps, the Unicorn backpack will make you the envy of your friends. Plus, it’s a fun accompaniment to sleepovers and day trips.

www.iconix.co.za





18L Luminous USB Anti-theft Backpack

R295,94

A waterproof laptop school bag that will keep your valuables safe as houses. Did we mention it glows in the dark and comes with anti-theft lock and USB charging hole?

www.banggood.com





Herschel Daypack Backpack

R420,23

Prettily updated in pastel canvas and designed with a soft silhouette - this lightweight Herschel Supply Co. backpack is a slouchy delight.

www.store.surfdome.com





TOTEM Large Ergonomic School Backpack

R799

For those who have an extra load to carry, the thickly padded back adds extra lumber support.

www.makro.co.za





Snuggletime Toddler Character Backpack

R169

The Snuggletime toddler character backpack is a mini backpack that is ideal for children on-the-go.

www.loot.co.za





Trunki Paddlepak Blow Fish Backpack

R499

Ideal for days out, trips to the beach, swimming pool or school, the Trunki Paddlepak

Is made from a water resistant, lightweight and durable material with an ingenious roll top that creates a wide opening for easy packing.

www.loot.co.za







