It’s that ieof the holiday, the dreaded back to school phase where uniform ironing, shoe polishing and stationery shopping commences.

If you have a child returning to school, or starting school in 2019, you know the hustle and bustle of getting things prepped for the new school year.

From getting used to waking up at 6am, after weeks of not having to open an eye before 12pm, to learning to learning hold a pencil correctly, the adjustment can be difficult for kids and parents alike.

So, to get you in the groove of things, and to make it all a little easier, here are some back to school video hacks:

1. Hair

Ponytail after ponytail can get boring for kids, try out these funky, yet school-appropriate hairstyles your daughter will love:

2. Lunches

From fresh and colour fruits to wraps and even waffles, here are some lunch box ideas that won't get send back home untouched:

3. Stationery

Nowadays there's more to stationery than pens and pencils. Things have got a lot more interesting with fancy crayon highlighters, weird yet wonderful hybrids and even branded pencil cases. Here's how you can create your own cool versions of stationery and take things to the next level:

4. School books

There's nothing more stressful than trying to cover a book with a roll of contact paper - without having any those dreaded bubbles appearing underneath. Watch this video tutorial to learn how to do it with ease:

5. How to wake up on time

We all remember the struggle of trying to wake up early for school. Here are some handy tips for becoming an early-bird:



