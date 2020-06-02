Big brands sever ties with YouTuber Myka Stauffer after 'rehoming' adopted son

Mommy blogger and YouTuber Myka Stauffer may have found herself the target of unwelcome attention this week after she and husband James Stauffer released a video on their channel announcing that they had chosen to "rehome" their four-year-old adopted son Huxley. The couple said that they made the decision to dissolve the adoption of their autistic son, citing privacy concerns. Now brands have come forward and said that they will no longer be working with Stauffer, who featured Huxley in her monetized YouTube channel. According to Today, Playtex Baby, Danimals, Suave, Chili’s, and Big Lots announced that they will no longer partner with Stauffer. Actress and owner of Fabletics activewear company, Kate Hudson, told fans on Instagram that her company had terminated the family from any future Fabletics brand deals. “Our last post with her was back in February. We are not partnering with her moving forward," said Hudson.

Chili’s also responded that “We haven’t partnered with Myka since the fall of 2019 and do not have plans for any future partnerships.”

Danimals, a yogurt and smoothie brand for children, has done paid endorsement deals with Stauffer in the past. They released a statement assuring the public that they will no longer be doing any sort of business with her, Inquistr reported.

Many would have known the couple from their YouTube channel who built their following around their journey to adopt a baby from China. The family shared intimate details of their everyday life, including inviting Huxley, who they adopted in 2017, into their home. The toddler became a staple part of their YouTube success.

The couple have remained mum since making the announcement. They did however add that Huxley's "new mommy has medical, professional training.”