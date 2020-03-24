Celebs and parents are winning with these funny TikTok videos
Now that President Ramaphosa has announced a 21-day lockdown on the nation, many parents are wondering how they're going to survive the next few weeks.
There are only so many puzzles you can build or episodes of 'Peppa Pig' you can watch until cabin fever sets in. It's a struggle for parents and children alike.
Thanks to apps like TikTok, many local celebs and parents are finding the pot of gold behind the very grey cloud. Check out some of our favourite TikTok videos below.
I haven’t smiled so hard all week. pic.twitter.com/3bugLnLdAr— 39, 5’9” (@huegolden) March 22, 2020
Even local comedian and satirist Lesego Tlhabi, also known as Coconut Kelz, joined in the fun with her mother.
My mom and I learned the #savagechallenge ❤️🔥👯♂️😝 #5678 #myfirstTikTok #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/KVU1lubzK5— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) March 23, 2020
British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay posted a funny clip with the caption "Not my finest recipe" while busting a move with his daughter.
Not my finest recipe 😉 pic.twitter.com/1DRhCHS0KS— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) March 21, 2020
In the meantime, healthcare workers across the globe have urged the public to stay indoor with their own social media public service announcements, including Gauteng Health Department.
This is brilliant. Exactly what government comms should be doing & isn’t.— Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) March 22, 2020
Stay home. Save lives
pic.twitter.com/JG03JtZCTr
Those who can stay, please— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) March 22, 2020
Stay home!#CoronavirusInSA pic.twitter.com/IFo2LMM9ew
Our advice to you? Set up a TikTok account and start practising those dance moves!