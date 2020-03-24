Celebs and parents are winning with these funny TikTok videos

Now that President Ramaphosa has announced a 21-day lockdown on the nation, many parents are wondering how they're going to survive the next few weeks.





There are only so many puzzles you can build or episodes of 'Peppa Pig' you can watch until cabin fever sets in. It's a struggle for parents and children alike.





Thanks to apps like TikTok, many local celebs and parents are finding the pot of gold behind the very grey cloud. Check out some of our favourite TikTok videos below.