LifestyleFamilyParenting
Thanks to apps like TikTok, many local celebs and parents are finding the pot of gold behind the very grey cloud. Picture: Reuters
Thanks to apps like TikTok, many local celebs and parents are finding the pot of gold behind the very grey cloud. Picture: Reuters

Celebs and parents are winning with these funny TikTok videos

By Viwe Ndongeni-Ntlebi Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Now that President Ramaphosa has announced a 21-day lockdown on the nation, many parents are wondering how they're going to survive the next few weeks.

There are only so many puzzles you can build or episodes of 'Peppa Pig' you can watch until cabin fever sets in. It's a struggle for parents and children alike.

Thanks to apps like TikTok, many local celebs and parents are finding the pot of gold behind the very grey cloud. Check out some of our favourite TikTok videos below.


Even local comedian and satirist Lesego Tlhabi, also known as Coconut Kelz, joined in the fun with her mother.


British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay posted a funny clip with the caption "Not my finest recipe" while busting a move with his daughter.


In the meantime, healthcare workers across the globe have urged the public to stay indoor with their own social media public service announcements, including Gauteng Health Department.





Our advice to you? Set up a TikTok account and start practising those dance moves!



Share this article:

Related Articles