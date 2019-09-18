In the clip, the two can be seen having a heated argument on spanking. Picture: Twitter

Drama, intrigue, cat fights and more. No, we're not talking about Zara online shopping campaign, although it comes close. No, we're talking about the upcoming episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians". The reality TV series' official Twitter account recently posted a clip from this Sunday's episode, and things are going down between Scott Disick and Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner's boyfriend.

In the clip, the two can be seen having a heated argument on spanking. Gamble starts off with "If P scratches me, I'm whipping her ass." The 'P' he is referring to is Disick's daughter Penelope, whom he shares with Kourtney Kardashian.

Disick then responds: "My daughter?" Things become heated with both men getting into each other.

The confrontation comes hot on the heels of the South African Constitutional Court upholding a South Gauteng High Court ruling declaring corporal punishment at home unconstitutional.

The court said it was of the view that there are effective ways to discipline children without the use of corporal punishment, which is in stark contrast to Gamble's view on spanking: "Whippin' is a discipline."

Tweeps had much to say about the confrontation:

