Dads of Mzansi, we salute you! Here's our gift to you

This year, Father's Day will be a bittersweet moment for many. Some of us haven't seen our fathers since the beginning of lockdown. And for others, adhering to social distancing rules means warm hugs are off the table for the time being.

It's a reality that none of us could have dreamed of. And yet, here we are. If the global Covid-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it's that we don't take things for granted anymore. It's the simple things like holding someone's hand or breathing in a loved one's familiar scent that we are missing most.

Yes, this Father's Day may be different but it's still a celebration of the father figures in our lives. It's acknowledging the dads and caretakers who have become teachers, chefs and best friends to their children as we count the days into lockdown.

It is said dads are the most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers and singers of songs. In celebration of Father’s Day on June 21, we honour these men in a very special way, saying Dear Dad, this is our gift to you.

It's for this reason that we set out to create a digital magazine that celebrates every type of father. With Dear Dad, we wanted to honour South African dads who are changing the narrative and redefining parenthood, from single dads to queer dads to moms who have had to play dual roles.