Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire. Picture: Reuters

London - With a jolly red jacket and green jumper, the Duchess of Cambridge looked ready for the festive season as she helped children choose their Christmas trees. The mother-of-three got stuck in encouraging youngsters to decorate the trees, make eco-friendly reindeer food and – most importantly – post their letters to Santa on Wednesday.

She also called on parents to focus on the "real meaning" of Christmas, after she was handed the patronage of the charity Family Action by the queen.

Children gather to help Britain's Kate the Duchess of Cambridge to pick a Christmas Tree, as she takes part in Christmas activities with families and children who are supported by the Family Action charity. Picture: AP

Families supported by the organisation were visiting Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire, where Kate reassured one mother that Christmas is about more than gifts.

Toni Law – who has three children – told her that it could be "stressful", and said the duchess replied: "Maybe instead of posting on social media about who has bigger presents, tell people about the real meaning of Christmas."

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire. Picture: Reuters

The visit marks the news that the Kate will take over as the new royal patron of charity Family Action. Kensington Palace announced in a statement on Thursday that the queen is passing on the patronage after 65 years.

The visit comes just hours after Kate mingled with NATO leaders and their partners at a Buckingham Palace reception. The Duchess was snapped deep in conversation with Justin Trudeau, after she and William struck up a friendship with the prime minister and his wife Sophie during the royal tour of Canada in 2016.

Kate wrapped up against the cold in a vibrant Perfect Moment coat that she has worn on previous occasions. The practical royal also opted for a favourite pair of sensible hiking boots by Berghaus.