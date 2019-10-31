Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, reportedly wants “one more child” with her husband Prince William.
The royal couple already have Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and 18-month-old Prince Louis together, but it has now been claimed that Catherine, 37, would love to expand her brood by just one more in the coming years.
A source said: “[Catherine] would love to have one more child. [She and William] love playing [with their kids] and being creative. Painting, baking and building things are all activities they enjoy, and now that Louis’ a bit older, he gets involved too.”
The insider says Catherine and her spouse, also 37, also enjoy watching their children grow up to exhibit different personalities.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, they added: “Charlotte’s extremely confident and loves attention, whereas George is more reserved, although he is starting to come out of his shell. George is always looking out for his younger brother and sister and is already showing traits of making an excellent leader.