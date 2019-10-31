Duchess Kate 'would love to have one more child'









The insider says Catherine and her spouse, also 37, also enjoy watching their children grow up to exhibit different personalities. Picture: Reuters Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, reportedly wants “one more child” with her husband Prince William. The royal couple already have Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and 18-month-old Prince Louis together, but it has now been claimed that Catherine, 37, would love to expand her brood by just one more in the coming years. A source said: “[Catherine] would love to have one more child. [She and William] love playing [with their kids] and being creative. Painting, baking and building things are all activities they enjoy, and now that Louis’ a bit older, he gets involved too.” The insider says Catherine and her spouse, also 37, also enjoy watching their children grow up to exhibit different personalities. Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, they added: “Charlotte’s extremely confident and loves attention, whereas George is more reserved, although he is starting to come out of his shell. George is always looking out for his younger brother and sister and is already showing traits of making an excellent leader.

[Louis is a] really mummy’s boy.”

Meanwhile, Catherine was spotted this week taking her two eldest children, George and Charlotte, to supermarket chain Sainsbury’s to buy some goodies ahead of Halloween on Thursday.

The royal was spotted by onlooker Kathy Whittaker, and although it's not known what the royal purchased, Kathy claims she bought some "Halloween bits for her kids”.

She said: "Another shopper said that Kate was in the shop near the clothing and pointed where she was to me. I just couldn't believe it.

"She was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures.

"I didn't see what she actually bought. The lady that told me she was there had children with her and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween.

"I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids but I don't know what.”

Kathy heaped praise on Catherine for "doing normal stuff", and said the royal seemed "so down to earth".

She added: "It was so lovely to see her doing normal stuff that you and I do.

"It was so lovely to see her, she is always beautiful. You don't expect to see that when you go shopping. I couldn't concentrate on my shopping.

"She just seemed so down to earth and beautiful as always."