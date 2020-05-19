How not to be a single parent in marriage, according to Mome Mahlangu

Homeschooling, cooking three meals a day, working from home and keeping everyone happy during lockdown can be overwhelming, especially for those who don’t get help from their partner.





Entrepreneur and reality TV show star Mome Maleqwa Mahlangu shared a picture of her family as tip on how not to be a single parent in marriage.





The mother-of-four shared an image with her kids and husband in what they call downtime.





“So we prioritize downtime in our relationship, we do everything that needs to be done in a day and we look forward to doing individual things like daddy's downtime is online gaming, my downtime is meditation and reading and finding spiritual and mental balance in my daily life outside of work and my family”, she captioned the photo.





Adding, “After Sunday, supper daddy said he's doing a gaming marathon... I used that as an opportunity to have some me-time . I made sure everyone is comfortable with their favorite gadgets, as always Tk is hiding under the blanket on the couch... they will only realize at midnight that I went to bed and they stuck with him”





Fans praised her for the “relatable” content.





One follower, Gomo_mak said, “this is so real and relatable. Unlike the “perfect” snaps that make other kids feel like underachievers. Thank you for displaying this reality that I’m pretty certain most of us relate to as parents.”





Another one, Nokwazi Lungu said, “I like how your house looks like a house with kids and not stage it for the gram. I feel you are so real.”