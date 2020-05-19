How not to be a single parent in marriage, according to Mome Mahlangu
Hey girl . how not to be a single parent in marriage 😅😆 So we prioritize down town in our relationship , we do everything that needs to be done in a day and we look forward to doing individual things like daddy’a down time is online gaming ,my downtime is meditation and reading and finding spiritual and mental balance in my daily life outside of work and my family... After Sunday supper daddy said his doing a gaming marathon... I used that as an opportunity to have some me time .... I made sure everyone is comfortable with their favorite gadgets, as always Tk is hiding under the blanket on the couch... they will only realize at midnight that I went to bed and they stuck with @tolassmothegamer 🤣😂🤸🏼♂️💪🏾💝 #wellnesswithmome #mahlanguville
