Jennifer Garner won't let her teenage daughter have her own Instagram account.
The '13 Going on 30' star - who has Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, seven, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck - has been vocal about her fear that social media is placing a lot of "pressure" on young people and admitted she wants to keep her eldest daughter from setting up her own account for as long as possible, because she doesn't think it's healthy or a positive experience.
Speaking on the 'Next Question with Katie Couric' podcast, she said: “Without even having parents who are well-known, I worry about all kids having to deal with this new pressure.
“My daughter’s at an all-girl school and it’s such a huge problem.”
The 'Peppermint' star also admitted that she feels somewhat of a hypocrite because she has her own Instagram.