We all have expectations for our children to do their greatest, but how do we foster a love-affair with knowledge and nurture their developing minds?
Every child deep within wants to do something amazing. When I stand in front of a group of children and I ask them how many of you want to make a massive difference and do something extraordinary in the world, everybody’s hand goes up. Even five year olds have a dream to do something amazing. It’s innate to want to do something amazing in our lives.
Every child also has a set of values, a set of priorities that they live by. In the 1950s it was believed that children were blank slates and their parents had to impose values on them. But it’s since been established that children already have these values and to be able to fulfill these values, they wake up their genius, their potential.
So, instead of imposing values, suppressing their own and forcing an autocratic, dictatorial kind of approach of learning onto children, it’s wiser to find out what they’re inspired by naturally.
Even parents with busy lives can awaken their children’s genius and potential. Take a look at what they fill their space with, how they spend their time and what energises them. Children tend to surround themselves with things that are important to them and want to spend time on what energizes them.