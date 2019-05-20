African Creative's Shwe Shwe Soft Toys.

In honour of African Month, Marchelle Abrahams goes in search of local toymakers that are proudly flying the African flag. Sibahle Collection

Founded by Caroline Hlahla and Khulile Vilakazi-Ofosu in 2016, Sibahle is a Zulu phrase that means “we are beautiful”. The Sibahle Collection was encourages children to be comfortable in their own skin and now it has expanded to include party accessories, books and puzzles.

Our favourite product: Zuri Doll (R373.95)

Visit: sibahlecollection.co.za

Sibahle Collection's Zuri Doll





African Creative

African Creative was born from a desire to bring hand-crafted South African design to a larger audience. They began working with wire and bead artists in Cape Town in 2004, bringing their works to a larger audience. Today, their passion for indigenous African pieces has expanded into the rest of the continent.

Our favourite toy: Shwe Shwe Soft Toys (POA)

Visit: www.africancreative.co.za

African Creative's Shwe Shwe Soft Toys





Little Black Ant

Little Black Ant was created in 2011. It’s a gorgeous range of handmade, limited edition, multicultural, rag dolls and soft toys, inspired by and for the beautiful and colourful people of South Africa.

Our favourite doll: Handmade African Ballerina Doll (R500)

Visit: www.littleblackant.co.za

Handmade African Ballerina Doll from Little Black Ant





Baby Thando

Made especially for South African children, the Baby Thando doll speaks 25 phrases in English and 25 phrases in Zulu. “Baby Thando is no ordinary doll and the educational aspects of the doll is a huge plus for both parents and children,” said Sphe Zikode, brand manager for Prima Toys.

Visit: www.primatoys.co.za

Baby Thando



