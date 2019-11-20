Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene, Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella and Kaia-Rose Wittstock stand on the palace balcony during the celebrations marking Monaco's National Day in Monaco. Pictures: Reuters

It seems like a minute ago since SA-born Princess Charlene gave birth to her twins - Princess Gabriella Thérèse Marie and Prince Jacques Honoré Rainier. The twins who are now a month shy of their fifth birthdays made a very rare public appearance with their parents to celebrate Monaco’s National Day.

The two joined other members of the royal family on the palace balcony. And, according to the principality’s ruler, the number of marriages and births which have swelled the Grimaldi family ranks in just the past few years created something of a royal traffic jam on the balcony.

"We’re running out of space for everyone," Prince Albert II told PEOPLE. "We’re going to have to create new windows, build new balconies."

On a serious note, he added, "It is actually an issue. Before we used to have family and high-ranking staff from the palace, people who worked with us very closely from the household stand in the windows."

He later joked: "I don’t think I can face up to another christening or wedding right now," before adding, "Actually, it’s great feeling to have that many new members of the family and everybody seems to get along well."

Dressed for the occasion, Princess Gabriella Thérèse Marie wore a pretty red beret, along with a red frilly dress. Prince Jacques Honoré Rainier was dressed in full military regalia.

The two obviously take their royal duties very serious and could been seen waving at the crowds below.

Princess Charlene looked demure in an all-white ensemble, styled with a hat tilted to the side.