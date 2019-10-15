Michael Douglas has been giving dating advice to his daughter.
The 75-year-old actor has said his 16-year-old daughter Carys - whom he has with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones - is beginning to date, and whilst he knows it’s not a “good idea” to meddle in her love life, he can’t help but give her plenty of “unsolicited advice”.
He said: "She's still pretty pure about all this. She’s looking for a boyfriend, but she's in this vernacular where everyone is a ‘friend’.
"I'm sure I will be [protective]. I give a lot of unsolicited advice, which is not a great idea, but I can't help myself!”
And when asked what kind of advice he gives, he added: "You gotta decide at an early age if you are more concerned about the looks versus who has got a good heart, who has got a good sense of humour, who's gonna be a good partner. I don't worry too much about her. She's in good shape.”