Janet Jackson gets “extra drive” and “inspiration” from her son. The 53-year-old singer welcomed her son Eissa into the world two years ago with her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana, and has said that although her friends believe she is “Superwoman” for being able to juggle a full on music career alongside her personal life, she says her lasting energy is all thanks to her tot.

She said: “I’m in a great space. I have a beautiful son.

“My friends call me Superwoman. God knows I’m not. But I think what they are seeing is the energy and that extra drive I’m getting from the inspiration of Eissa.”

And although the ‘Rhythm Nation’ hitmaker has more energy with Eissa around, she admits being a mother has made her slow down “a great deal”.

She added: “I’ve slowed down a great deal. I don’t rehearse as many hours as I used to because of being with my baby. My days have been cut in half so I can spend that time with him.”

Janet also says her son is her “light” in life, and says that whilst there are still plenty of things she wants to do in her life, she isn’t worried about not getting the chance to do them.

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, she said: “I’ve done a lot in my life and it’s about having fun, continuing to have fun. There are still things that I do want to do in life, but if I don’t get to do those things, then I’m good. I have a son and he’s beautiful. He’s my light.”

Meanwhile, Janet recently said her son brings her peace.

She said: "Day after day and night after night, holding my baby in my arms, I am at peace. I am blessed. I feel bliss. In those moments, all is right with the world.

"[He] has showed me that love, no matter how deeply you believe you have experienced that emotion, can always go deeper. Love is limitless.

"And for someone like me, raised in show business where self-concern is always a priority, how fortunate I am now to be concerned, first and foremost, with the welfare of someone else."