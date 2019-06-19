Picture: Instagram

If the string of magical bashes held for North West is anything to go by, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West know how to throw a fantastic party. North West turned six on June 15 and celebrated with yet another magical bash. From festival-themed fun to Unicorns and rainbows and colourful matching outfits, this kid has had a series of amazing parties thanks to her celebrity parents.

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt from birthday’s past, it’s that a good theme is everything. For the Pinterest-parent looking for party inspo, look no further than this guide to every party ever thrown for this North West.

A look back at every birthday party North West has ever had:

Kidchella festival

Celebrating her first birthday in style, North had as Kidchella themed birthday party that was based on the music festival Coachella, held annually in the Colorado Desert. Lots of tie-dye, live performances by aunties, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, a giant Ferris wheel and groovy festival-ready outfits combined for a fun day outdoors with family and friends.

Minnie Mouse soiree

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hosted the party for North’s second birthday at Disneyland. They rented out a private area of the Big Thunder Ranch Jamboree in Frontierland for the Minnie-Mouse themed party. The birthday girl sported Minnie face paint and a white Mickey T-shirt.

Princess party and a joint Mermaid Party

In 2016, the Kardashian’s went all out for little North’s third birthday which consisted of a princess trip to Disneyland as well as a shared birthday-bash with her cousin, Penelope Disick. The pair twinned in matching mermaid costumes and even had the same three-tiered cake. Taking things to the next level, there were also mermaids swimming in the pool, bringing The Little Mermaid to real life.

Low-key Chuck-E-Cheese dinner

Every child has to have at least one birthday party at a kiddie restaurant with a play area, it’s practically a rite of passage. North celebrated being four years old at Chuck-E-Cheese, an American restaurant chain. Keeping it small and intimate for once, she blew out the candles in a simple, one layer cake frosted with white and purple and adorned with sprinkles.

Rainbow unicorn blowout

Wearing matching rainbow robes and swimsuits, North West and Penelope Disick celebrated their fifth and sixth birthdays with a unicorn-themed bash. Keeping up with the latest in party trends, the kids’ party really brought the mythical creatures to life. From pastel pink and green glazed doughnuts to horses donning glittering manes and horns, everything from the food to the decor had been made over with an ethereal touch of magic - including the candy-confetti stuffed cake.

Candy Land kingdom

Celebrating sweet six, North had another double-party with her BFF and cousin, Penelope. Giant lollipops and gummy bears, balloon-lined walkways, streamers and candy galore, it was every child’s dream come to life. The pair donned coordinated outfits inspired by sweets, they were colourful and outlandish but totally cool. For the main attraction, the cake, this year it was iced in all white and studded with colourful candies, but the candy stuffed centre was the real ‘wow’ factor. After cutting it, it exploded with colourful treats.



