PICS: Charlotte bears striking resemblance to William as she celebrates 5th birthday

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

New photos have been released to mark the fifth birthday of Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton's second born, showing her delivering homemade care packages to those in need during the coronavirus crisis. The four photos of Charlotte, who was born at the private maternity Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital here on May 2, 2015, were taken in April by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, a keen amateur photographer, the BBC reported. On closer inspection, the little princess bears a striking resemblance to her father, Prince William. New photos have been released to mark the fifth birthday of the UK's Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton's second born, showing her delivering homemade care packages to those in need during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: IANS

The Duchess, who is a patron of the Royal Photographic Society, has regularly released pictures she has taken of George, six, and Louis, two, to mark their birthdays.

Taking to social media, the couple announced: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow."

Picture: Reuters





Charlotte joined her parents and brothers Prince George and Prince Louis to make the deliveries, likely to be close to the family home of Anmer Hall, on the Queen's Sandringham estate.

In the photos released on Friday night, she is seen picking up white bags of food for pensioners who are shielding from the virus or other vulnerable people in lockdown in Norfolk.

Picture: Reuters

The family spent several hours making fresh pasta before delivering it, said the BBC report.