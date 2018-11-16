Picture: Instagram

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna threw their only daughter a magical party fit for a princess on Wednesday. Dream Kardashian turned two on November 10 and the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated with a fairy-themed birthday bash.

Upon arrival, guests were invited to dress to the whimsical theme, and a row of strap-on wings and dinosaur jackets with a sign that read, “Grab your wings and fly,” greeted guests at the party entrance.

Picture: Instagram

Keeping with theme, the house was adorned with colourful butterfly streamers that hung from the ceiling, just above the present table (which was piled with gifts for the birthday girl). A giant teepee, decorated with vines of flowers that wrapped around its frame, stood in the centre of the living room. A table and pillows were set out beneath the almost roof-sized structure for friends and family to lounge on during the festivities.

As for the food display, it was like a picture taken straight off the pages of a fairytale. Counters were strewn with strings of twinkling lights, succulents and forest green foliage. Among all the greenery stood copper stands of delicious treats ranging from cake pops to cookies and pink candy popcorn - most of which were covered in glittering fairy dust.

Picture: Instagram

For the occasion, Dream was wore a poofy fairy-inspired halter neck dress made with light blue tulle. The toddler’s hair was pulled up into a ballerina bun with a flower crown that matched the belt of flowers she wore around her waist.

No Kardashian party would be complete without entertainment. Special fairy-godmother guests, dressed in fantastical dresses were there to greet guests and entertain the kids.

And, of course, the whole thing was captured by aunties, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who shared snaps on Instagram of the absolutely magical day.



